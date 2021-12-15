Olive M. Martin

August 20, 1943- December 10, 2021

Olive M. Martin, 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Centerville passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the U.P.M.C. Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 20, 1943, in Centerville the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Olive R. (Taylor) Martin.

Olive was retired after 36 years of service from the former Hoffman Mills in Shippensburg. She was a member of the Centerville Lutheran Church, Newville. Olive enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafting and bird-watching. She was an avid animal lover and cherished her previous dogs Lucky, Velvet, Troubles, and Sassy.

Olive is survived by her daughter, Christina M. Anderson (Tom) of Dillsburg; two sisters, Ethel Campbell (Robert) of Mt. Holly Springs, Mildred Bucher (Ronald) of Hagerstown, MD; two granddaughters, Karah and Karly Anderson; and four nephews, Joel and Edward Carr and Martin and Wesley Bucher. Olive was preceded in death by a sister Esther Carr (Joseph, deceased) and her two nieces, Debbie and Holly.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10-11 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.

