Opal Marie Beitler

August 19, 2001- March 13, 2021

Opal Marie Beitler, 19, of Carlisle passed away Saturday March 13, 2021.

She was born August 19, 2001 in Carlisle a daughter of Tommy E. and April L. Cook Beitler.

Opal had worked as a supervisor for UPS.

Opal loved the Lord, she also loved painting, running and playing video games.

In addition to her parents she is survived by three sisters Sophia Beitler, Abigail Beitler, and Erica Clipp and her husband Josh; two brothers Tommy Beitler and Elijah Beitler; her paternal grandparents Opal and Grant Beitler, and maternal grandparents Greg and Tresa Cook; her boyfriend Alec Kies; her best friend Garrett Yeakley; two nieces, 21 cousins and 6 aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held Saturday March 20, 2021 at 1 PM with Rev. Brian Warner officiating, in Big Rock Cemetery on Sand Bank Road Mt. Holly Springs.