Pamela E. Heinemann
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Pamela E. Heinemann

January 16, 1960- June 23, 2021

Pamela E. Heinemann, 61, of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late Werner J. Heinemann, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 16, 1960 in Charleston SC to Edmund I. and Dorothy E. (Corkel) Klein.

Pamela enjoyed trail riding on her horse with her husband and close friends. Pamela will always be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her daughter Jessica L. Heinemann and fiancé Gregory Williams of Shippensburg; son Karl E. (wife Stefhanie) Heinemann of Newville; sisters Michelle (husband Dirk) Fox of SC and Cindy (husband Todd) Ewalt of Harrisburg. Also survived by grandchildren Adie, Miles and Paige Heinemann.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10AM - 12PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle , PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Pam´s passing ,such a loving and full of life person . I can only say I hope her and My Cindy find each other and share a bottle of wine .
Terry Lockard
Friend
July 1, 2021
Memories of laughter and friendship, a contagious smile and a kind heart. Farewell my friend, until we meet again.
Patrick Lherisson
Friend
July 1, 2021
Michele, grieving with you for the sad loss of your sister Pam. She fought a tough battle with her cancer and than losing Werner. She suffers no more. She is where she has love, peace and joy. My heart grieves for those left behind for a while. My heart and prayers are with you all.
Susanne M Hughes
Friend
June 30, 2021
She was a beautiful lady in side and out. She was always smiling . I will miss her so much . RIP my friend till we meet again. Love you.
Lil Wonders
June 30, 2021
