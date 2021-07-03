Menu
Patricia H. Gasull
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
A.I. DuPont High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc
3626 Shermans Valley Road
Loysville, PA

Patricia H Gasull

December 21, 1930- June 28, 2021

Helen Patricia Haddock Gasull, after a long struggle with the ravages of progressive dementia, died peacefully at home on 6 / 28 / 2021. Her family is saddened by their loss, but comforted to know that she is whole again with God.

She was born 12 / 21 / 1930 in Wilmington, DE. Pat was pre-deceased by her father, William Albert Haddock, mother Helen Margaret (Miller) Haddock, brother William Haddock, sister Sara Haddock Masland and loving Aunt Louise Soule.

She graduated from A. I. Dupont High School in Wilmington. After graduation from Dickinson College she married H. Robert Gasull, Jr. and went to Philadelphia with Bob who attended Temple Medical School. There they began their family and Pat helped Bob study his medicine. Pat was a devoted lover of God/Jesus whom she served as a Sunday School teacher (Children of course), Bible study leader and always leading or helping with church activities.

Through a good mixture of love and forgiveness she and Bob were together for 68 years in which they worked together to love their children: Kim Eckman (Ed), Helen Heidi Rowland (Steve), Bob Gasull III, Cathy Smith (Phil), Tony Gasull (Tracy), and Holly West (Craig), 13 grandchildren: Melissa Eckman Enck, Alex Eckman, Jonathan Rowland, Margaret Rowland, Helen Caroline Rowland, Christina Gasull, Cassie Gasull, Whitney Smith, Alyssa Smith, Hannah Gasull, Rebecca Gasull Stum, Andrew Gasull, Sanna West, 8 Great Grandchildren: Finn Enck, Lyla Enck, Bennett Enck, Ezra Eckman, Hayli Rowland, Addie Gasull, Journey Gasull and Adalynn Stum. All are listed because they were Pat's joy and love.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. of Loysville, PA.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jul. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony, the Cook family sends condolences.
Doug Cook
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Robin Hittie
July 3, 2021
