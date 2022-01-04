Patricia Ann McCommons

April 04, 1957- December 31, 2021

Patricia Ann McCommons, 64, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on December 31, 2021, in the UPMC Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. She was born April 4, 1957, in Carlisle, PA, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Seibert) Hershey.

Patricia worked in housekeeping for DePaul Reality. She loved gardening and enjoyed; cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis W. McCommons, of Mt. Holly Springs; son, Dennis W. McCommons II, wife Gretchen, of Carlisle; grandchildren, Zayden, and Isabel; siblings, Mary Hurrell, Ed Hershey, and Nora Shearer. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence, William Hershey, Karen Potter, and Janet Tarini.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc to help defray funeral costs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.