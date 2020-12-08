Menu
Patricia L. Neidigh
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Patricia L. Neidigh

September 28, 1947- December 04, 2020

Patricia (Pat) L. Neidigh, entered her heavenly home on Friday December 4th, with her loving daughters by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Churchtown Church of God, 351 Old Stonehouse Rd. Boiling Springs with the Rev. Michael R. Poe and Rev. Brian Warner officiating. Interment will be held in the Longsdorf Cemetery, New Kingstown. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 12:00 noon until time of services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Churchtown Church of God
351 Old Stonehouse Rd., Boiling Springs, PA
Dec
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Churchtown Church of God
351 Old Stonehouse Rd., Boiling Springs, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see that your mother has passed. I met her working for CASD. I will miss seeing her at her granddaughters softball games which is where I saw her most recently. May she Rest In Peace with our Father above.
Bonnie Rutz
December 13, 2020
Pat was a good friend. Loved her family dearly. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered. In love and friendship. Pat
Pat Bowers
December 8, 2020
