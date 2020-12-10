Menu
Patrick Q. Spiese
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

PATRICK Q SPIESE

April 11, 1942- December 08, 2020

Patrick Q. Spiese, 78, of 339 C. St. Carlisle, PA passed away on December 8, 2020 at the Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Kaye Beecher Spiese. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Albert L. Spiese, Sr. and Hilda Ember Spiese.

Patrick was a retired English teacher and has taught at the Loysville Youth Development Center of West Perry School District. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle. He was a former coordinator of the Columbia Playground Association and a member of Elks Lodge #0578 in Carlisle. Patrick proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War.

Surviving besides his wife are Sons: David P. husband of Nicole Spiese of Telford, PA and Micah T. Spiese of Aurora, Colorado and Grandson: Vincent D. Spiese. Also surviving are Sisters: Geraldine E. Spiese of Hatfield, PA and Rose M. Spiese of Lancaster, PA and a Brother, Richard Spiese of Long Beach, CA. He was preceded in death by the following Siblings: Herbert, Hilda, Albert, Nathan, Kenneth, John, Grace, James and Gwen.

Private Graveside Services will be held for the family in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors by Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Vet 21 Gun Salute.

The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to the Columbia Food Bank, P.O. Box 96, Columbia, PA 17512.

Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2020.
3 Entries
Kaye, I´m so sorry to hear of Pats passing. We taught together at Louisville Youth Development Center for a long time. He always made me laugh. He had a great way of working with the kids there. He will definitely be missed.
Alice Sior
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Pat was a great supporter of the Carlisle High Marching Band and we really enjoyed working with him with the indoor drum line competitions. He will be missed.
Craig and JoAnn Sanderson
December 10, 2020
Pat: Always a good friend from Cherry Street School to C.H.S.!! He could make me laugh with little or no effort.
Wayne Newcomer
December 10, 2020
