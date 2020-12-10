Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul H. Little
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Biglerville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Paul H. Little

November 26, 1935- December 08, 2020

Paul H. (Sam) Little, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Carlisle to the late John Stringfellow and Carrie Little on November 26, 1935.

Paul was a graduate of Biglerville High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a union sprinkler fitter for Local 669. Paul was a member of Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle and was an avid fisherman, especially surf fishing in Delaware. He also enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, watching the Washington Redskins and attending Baltimore Orioles games.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Linda (Windowmaker) Little; children, Laura (James) Casey and Mike Little, both of Carlisle; four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his cat, Callie. Paul was preceded in death by his siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our condolences
Jeffrey Lloyd
December 12, 2020
Sorry for ur loss Lynn, mike, Laura prayers for you
Stacy seibert
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results