Paula Fantuzzi
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Paula Fantuzzi

July 05, 1931- December 21, 2021

Paula Fantuzzi, age 90, of Carlisle, PA, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born July 5, 1931, in Garfield, NJ, to the late Charles and Carmella (Vittoria) Vitale.

Paula was in the hospitality profession and a homemaker. She was also a member to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown, PA.

She is survived by her son Gregory C. Fantuzzi and his wife Tracy of Carlisle, PA; son-in-law Thomas Nerone of Sussex, NJ and grandchildren Brian Nerone, Sean C. Fantuzzi and Thomas Nerone. Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bert, and daughter Deborah Nerone.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
1601 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Jan
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
1601 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. Keeping you I. Our thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Durkin Lebo
Other
December 30, 2021
