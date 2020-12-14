Pauline I. WardeckerJuly 23, 1933- December 11, 2020Pauline I. (Holloway) Wardecker, 87 of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born July 23, 1933, in Carlisle to the late Charles and Margaret (Rice) Holloway. She was retired from Cumberland County Courthouse. Pauline was a member of Faith Chapel Church Carlisle.Pauline was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She especially loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her title of "grammy" and wore it well. She was kind, loving, and generous to all who knew her. She loved to go out to eat and could often be found at the fireman's festivals. She also loved to vacation in Wildwood, New Jersey, with her family. Preceding her in death was her husband Millard L. Wardecker, son Randy L. Wardecker, and granddaughter Mandi Erin Wardecker. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Kathryn Schlusser, Angeline Kitner, Mary Hench, and brother James Holloway.She is survived by sons Millard (Marty) Wardecker of Newville, Jeffrey Wardecker of Carlisle, and Gary Wardecker of Lebanon. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Marci (Benjamin) Zarichansky of New Bloomfield, Matthew (Alyssa) Wardecker of Columbia, PA, Britney Wardecker of State College, and Jordan Wardecker of Philadelphia. Also two great grandchildren, Quintin and Eden Zarichansky. Also surviving are sisters Shirley (Bill) Sheets and Margaret Mitchell, as well as three brothers Charles (Phyllis) Holloway, Raymond Holloway, and Ken (Sue) Holloway, and many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Britney's mother, Kimberly Englander, and Jordan's mother, Lisa Markley.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Faith Chapel of Carlisle, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Michael Mayer officiating. Invitation only and compliance with Covid regulations is expected. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery immediately following.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the church.Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA.