Peggy A. Zeladonis
1926 - 2021
1926
2021
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Peggy A. Zeladonis

May 24, 1926- September 18, 2021

Peggy A. Zeladonis, age 95, of Carlisle, PA passed away on September 18, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born in Fillmore, IL on May 24, 1926, to the late Pearl Brown and Lawrence Williams. Following high school and secretarial school in St. Louis, MO she relocated to Washington, DC where she began a 25-year career with the Department of the Army. It was there she met and married her husband, Vincent. She retired from Operations Group of Carlisle Barracks.

Peggy loved to travel, following Vincent on his Army assignments and later vacationing in their motor home. She was amazed that a small-town girl from the Midwest was able to see so much of the world. She also enjoyed painting with acrylics and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Vincent. She is survived by her children Susan Benner and Thomas Zeladonis; grandchildren Christopher Zeladonis, Amanda (William) Garth, Michael (Cora) and Matthew Benner and great-grandchildren Nathan and Claire Benner. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Mary Zeladonis; step-grandchildren Julie White and Brian (Allison) Benner and several step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Private burial will take place at a later date at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 21, 2021.
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
