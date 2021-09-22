Menu
Percy Kay Chronister
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Percy Kay Chronister

May 04, 1938- September 20, 2021

Percy Kay Chronister, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services - Carlisle.

He was born May 4, 1938, in Carlisle to the late Mervin and Margaret (Mohler) Chronister.

Percy was a graduate of Carlisle High School and later earned a bachelor's degree at East Stroudsburg University. He enjoyed a long career teaching special education at the Carlisle Area School District. Percy was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. He loved sports and served as a coach for both the Carlisle Area Midget Football Team and the Carlisle High School Football Team. Percy loved his family and enjoyed all the time they could spend together.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane Chronister of Carlisle; three children, Kevin (wife Marika) Chronister of Carlisle, Laurie Grenoble of Carlisle, and Brett (wife Cindy) Chronister of Sinking Spring; three grandchildren, Alexa, Sarah, and Matthew Chronister; four siblings, Betty (husband Ken) Walters, James Michael (wife Vicki) Chronister, Peggy (husband Rick) Wagner, and Connie (husband Earl) Strawsbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Percy was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Charles Chronister and one sister, Nora Ann Hill.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Percy to Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
3 Entries
I was saddened by the news of Mr. Chronister's passing. He was one of the most energetic, encouraging, and well-liked teachers in high school. He will not be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to the family and his close friends. Rest In Peace. (Class of 1979)
Louis Werdebach
School
October 1, 2021
Judy
September 24, 2021
He was the best teacher I had.he'll be missed .
Pam dupert
School
September 22, 2021
