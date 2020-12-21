Menu
Phillip W. Peters
1979 - 2020
BORN
1979
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Phillip W. Peters
January 03, 1979- December 15, 2020

Philip W. Peters, 41, of Gardners, died Wednesday December 15, 2020 in his home.

Born January 3, 1979 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Earl H. and Janet Wolf Peters.
He graduated from Boiling Springs High School. Phil worked at his family orchard, Peters Orchard, Gardners.
Surviving are a brother, E. David Peters and his wife Katie, Gardners and a sister, Barb Darr, and her husband Dwayne, Carlisle and five nieces.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Philip was always a super polite and very nice person in school said to see at such a young age. RIP
Christopher Powers
December 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Philip s death ,I am Mary's daughter, My condolences go out to his family. And again may God be with you.
Carolyn wolf miller
December 22, 2020
