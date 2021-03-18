Phyllis Madeline Williams Erickson

October 11, 1942 - Monday, March 15, 2021

Phyllis Madeline Williams Erickson, age 78, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Phyllis was born October 11, 1942 in Payneville, KY to the late Charles McKinley and Ethel Barley Williams. Her husband, David LeRoy Erickson; brother, Curtis Williams; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Williams; and brother-in-law, Patrick Shaughnessy also preceded her in death.

Phyllis was born and raised in Payneville, KY and was a member of the Payneville Baptist Church. She was a very patriotic woman who respected the United States flag and was an active member of the VWF Women's Auxiliary while living in Pennsylvania. Phyllis was extremely crafty and loved painting, drawing, cake decorating, gardening, and flowers. Phyllis never met a stranger and loved socializing, whether it be taking walks by the river, playing rummy, or having visitors.

She is survived by her three children, Tammy (Michael) Brady of Cape Charles, VA, Sharon Fliehmann of Camp Hill, PA, and Bobbie (Jim) Vessels of Brandenburg; grandchildren, Sabrina Brady, Amanda Brady, Jennifer Brady, and Kane Fetter; great-grandchildren, Kinley Brady and Raylan Barefoot; sister, Charlotte Konkle; three brothers, Ronnie (Jane) Williams of Payneville, Tony (Pam) Williams of Mooleyville, KY, and David Konkle of Mooleyville; her two dogs, Boots and Bailey; and grand-dog, Bear.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 6:00 PM EDT from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater KY and Southern IN, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or to the Pets In Need Society (P.I.N.S), P.O. Box 522, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com.