Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis W. Lightner
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Phyllis W. Lightner

January 20, 1929- December 21, 2020

Phyllis W. Lightner, 91, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Walter F. Nickel, Sr. and Martha E. (Waldron) Nickel and the widow of Glen A. Lightner, Jr. who died in 2008. Phyllis was a homemaker and a former store owner and bus driver. She was a former member of Brethren in Christ Church, Carlisle. She is survived her children, Glen A. Lightner, III and Terri Lightner both of Mt. Holly Springs and Portia DeLancey of Carlisle, one sister Pauline St. Pierre of Melbourne, FL, four grandchildren, Glen A. Lightner, IV, Jason P. Delp, Clair DeLancey and Amy DeLancey, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. An inurnment service for Phyllis and her late husband will take place in the spring of 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.