Phyllis Smith Tolan

April 30, 1927- November 28, 2020

Phyllis Smith Tolan, 93, of Newville, PA, was surrounded by family when she passed peacefully in her home on November 28. Phyllis was born in Guys Mills, PA, the oldest of eight children of George and Ila Smith. She married Francis Tolan in 1947 while both were students at Penn State. The couple lived in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Illinois before retiring to Newville in 1990.

Phyllis devoted her life to her husband, 10 children Janet (the late Cecil) Furer, Joyce Puebla, John (Lynda), Patrick (Virginia Evans), Diane (Dave) Bahrt, Francis II (Robbin), Denise (William) Shaeffer, the late Thomas (Judy), Charles (Laura), and Mary Kay (Jeff) Ams; 25 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, and their spouses and partners. She showed us every day what family means and how to act in care and love.

Phyllis was a graduate of Temple University in Education and worked as a preschool teacher for several years. She nurtured love of learning and the value of caring thinking in all who were lucky enough to be among her beloved.

Phyllis is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her son Tom, and one brother and three sisters.

She will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap military cemetery to rest with her Francis. The family and friends will celebrate her exemplary life at a later date when it is safe to gather.

As an avid reader and advocate for literacy she would have liked, in lieu of flowers, donations could be provided to the Friends of John Graham Library at 9 Parsonage Street, Newville, PA 17241.