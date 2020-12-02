R. Daniel Riemenschneider

December 12, 1938- November 29, 2020

R. Daniel Riemenschneider, of Carlisle PA, was born in New York City to Ralph and Reona (Palmer) Riemenschneider on December 12, 1938. He was the eldest of three children. The family moved to Pleasantville, NY where Dan grew up in a peaceful, small town.

After graduation from high school and attendance at college, he worked in several different jobs before starting his career for the US Postal Service in New York State. His pastimes included long walks, bike riding, and quiet hours in the local library. He was always an active member in his local church, volunteering to help others throughout the years.

Upon retirement in 1993, Dan moved to Carlisle, PA, a town where he had planned for many years to retire. During his retirement years, Dan found a spiritual home in the Carlisle Grace Baptist Church. He volunteered his time and efforts to helping others by reading to people residing in nursing facilities and by assisting people who suffered from food insecurity. Dan later moved to Chapel Pointe in Carlisle and lived there for the remainder of his life.

Dan passed away on November 29, 2020 as the result of Covid 19. He was described by his friends as a kind person who cared deeply for others. His pastor, Pastor John Miller, described Dan as, "A faithful prayer warrior". Dan will be missed and remembered lovingly by his family and friends.

Dan was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Susan Riemenschneider. He was survived by his sister, Ann Johnson and brother-in-law Michael of Maine, a nephew, Ken Johnson of New Hampshire, and niece, Jessica Popp of Colorado.

A public graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle PA. Officiating will be his pastor the Rev. John Miller.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Share Carlisle, 5 N. Orange Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Phone: 717-249-7773.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.

