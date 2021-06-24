Menu
Ralph Yinger
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School

Ralph T. "Ted" Yinger

October 19, 1940 – June 21, 2021

Ralph T. "Ted" Yinger, 80, of Carlisle, Pa., passed away June 21, 2021, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 19, 1940, in Carlisle to the late Ralph and Margaret Kessler Yinger, Ted was a 1958 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962. He was retired from Tyco International Ltd., formerly AMP Inc.

Ted is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emma Durham Yinger, daughter Lisa Morin and her husband, Philip; daughter Pamela Whitehouse and her husband, John; granddaughter Hannah K. Whitehouse; step grandson Bob Morin and step granddaughter Tess Kosanouvong.

Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Meeting House, Carlisle Campus, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pa., with Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Service 11 a.m. to 12 noon.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Meeting House, Carlisle Campus
1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Meeting House, Carlisle Campus
1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just found out of Teds passing .....Please accept our sincere sympathy from me, Joe & Vick.
Richard L (Dick) Hock
Family
July 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear Ted has passed on. Jeep and I wish you and the family our deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss. He was a good man and will be missed.
Donald Wert
June 29, 2021
