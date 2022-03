Ramona W. Cameron

November 05, 1929- February 21, 2021

Ramona Wood Cameron (91) of Somerville, OH, went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, on February 21, 2021. Ramona was born in Bridgewater, ME. She married Robert Cameron, Jr., in 1952, and graduated from UCLA with honors in 1954. Ramona is survived by her husband, Robert, sons Stephen, Timothy (Susan), and Andrew (Seema), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Condolences: www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.