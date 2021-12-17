Ray Junior Lehman

March 02, 1928- December 11, 2021

Ray Junior Lehman of Newville, Pennsylvania peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11th. Though he leaves many family and friends behind for now, he is once again with his dearly loved wife, Patricia. The eldest son to Ray Russel and Lula Grace Lehman, Ray was born in March 1928 in the middle room of a farm house nestled along the Conodoguinet Creek. He lived his 93 years of life in Lower Mifflin township and did so proudly. Ray was known as a faithful and hard worker, building a tenacious can-do attitude legacy which does and will continue to flow through his family. For over 25 years, he worked diligently at C. H. Masland & Sons while simultaneously pouring his soul into the ninety-six acre farm he purchased where he and Pat raised their family. He was a lover of NASCAR and Penn State sports, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Newville.

All who have spent time around Ray knew he loved quietly, but loved deeply; he is perpetually recalled as a kind man; and knew he had a soft spot for his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Not to mention he had an abiding love for riding his golf cart around the farm, fishing the pond, laughing at a good joke, and "bossin" those he loved on how to do the farming right. In the last couple of years, he found joy in watching the younger generation begin to take on the reins of caring for his beloved land by getting it established as a Century Farm in Pennsylvania and continuing to grow the farm and his legacy for generations to come.

Carrying on his memory is his daughter Deborah Waltemyer with his granddaughter Desirae Ford and husband Brian with great-grandchildren Wiley and Walker; his son Dale Lehman and wife Mary with his grandchildren Allison, Ryan, Rory, and Caroline; his daughter Denise Garman and husband Brian Sr with his grandson Brian Garman Jr and wife Kim and great-granddaughter EllieMae; his granddaughter Darbie Miller and husband Ryan with great-grandchildren Delaney and Reid; and his granddaughter Karly Hamman. Ray also leaves behind his siblings: brother Donnie, brother Gerald and wife Emily, sister Jean Gill, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ray is proceeded in death by his bride of 68 years, Patricia Ruth Lehman; his son-in-law Galen Waltemyer; his step son Denny; and siblings Bob, Kathryn, and Shirley Mae. We are confident they are all having their best Christmas ever in Heaven this year.

A memorial service for Ray will be held in Spring of 2022. Until the celebration of life service and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ray's honor to Paw Packs care of Zion Lutheran Church, 51 W. Main Street, Newville, PA 17241 or to the Cumberland County Farmland Preservation Program through Cumberland County Planning Department.