Raymond Locke Slavin
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021

Raymond Locke Slavin

December 25, 1963- March 11, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Locke Slavin, 57, of Newville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on December 25th, 1963 in Chambersburg, PA the son of the late Frank and Mary Jane Slavin. Ray was a disabled veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post # 421 and very much enjoyed the camaraderie, friendships and work of the group. One of Ray's favorite things that he loved was his community. Anything and everything he could do to help, contribute to or raise support for, he did. Surviving are his wife, Cammy, a daughter, Tiffany M. Slavin, son, Leevon R. Slavin and grandchildren: Cole J. and Sierra F. Slavin, all of Newville PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard L. Mellott and Stanley L. Mellott. The Funeral Service will be 12pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the First Church of God in Newville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Following Covid restrictions is requested. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
11:00a.m.
First Church of God
Newville, PA
Mar
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Church of God
Newville, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Ray was the kindest man you ever wanted to meet. He always had u laughing wit his stories
Bert Gutshall
March 19, 2021
I first met Ray 40 years ago when we were teenagers. We certainly shared some crazy times over the years. Always a true friend. Cammy, thoughts and prayers to you and family. So sorry for your loss.
Craig Stevens
March 18, 2021
I remember Raymond from school, I´m sorry to hear of his passing. Thoughts and prayers for his friends and family.
Jody Beam
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for you and your family he was a very likeable friend, brother and family. Ray you will be very missed.
David jardine
March 17, 2021
I love you and will miss you Dad.
Ashleigh
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy sure am going to miss him
Calvin Hampton
March 16, 2021
