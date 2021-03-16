Raymond Locke Slavin

December 25, 1963- March 11, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Locke Slavin, 57, of Newville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on December 25th, 1963 in Chambersburg, PA the son of the late Frank and Mary Jane Slavin. Ray was a disabled veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post # 421 and very much enjoyed the camaraderie, friendships and work of the group. One of Ray's favorite things that he loved was his community. Anything and everything he could do to help, contribute to or raise support for, he did. Surviving are his wife, Cammy, a daughter, Tiffany M. Slavin, son, Leevon R. Slavin and grandchildren: Cole J. and Sierra F. Slavin, all of Newville PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard L. Mellott and Stanley L. Mellott. The Funeral Service will be 12pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the First Church of God in Newville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Following Covid restrictions is requested. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.