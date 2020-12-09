Raymond C. Wickard, Jr.

January 15, 1930- December 07, 2020

Raymond C. Wickard, Jr., 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on January 15, 1930 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Raymond C. Wickard, Sr. and Sylvia Elizabeth (Farlling) Wickard. Raymond was married to the late Barbara (Kingsborough) Wickard who passed away in 2008.

Raymond graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947. He was a mortar-man in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, serving from 1951-1953. Raymond had a gift for building. While in the military, he built huts from the mortar crates for his superiors. He then made his career as a custom home builder and remodeler. Raymond and his wife started the Olde Susquehanna House in 1984, which is still family owned and operated. After his retirement he taught himself the fine art of making Clear Toy Candy, which his daughters continued to proudly sell during the Christmas season. He was a member of the Meeting House where he found great joy in serving as a greeter and volunteering in building mission projects. He had a gentle and kind spirit and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Raymond is survived by six daughters, Kathleen (John) Hefelfinger, Kimberly (Paul) Hagenbuch, Kristin Wickard, Kurin (Steve) Shenk, Kolene (Mark) Spicher and Karen Wickard, one sister Martha McMillen, one brother George Wickard, nine grandsons, Joseph, Benjamin and Mark Hagenbuch, Matthew, Aaron and David Hefelfinger and Thomas, William and Ian Spicher, two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Sawyer Hagenbuch and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Wickard.

Private graveside services will be in the LeTort Cemetery, Middlesex Township with Pastor Dick Warner and Minister Bob Verno officiating.