Carlisle Sentinel
Raymond C. Wickard Jr.
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Raymond C. Wickard, Jr.

January 15, 1930- December 07, 2020

Raymond C. Wickard, Jr., 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on January 15, 1930 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Raymond C. Wickard, Sr. and Sylvia Elizabeth (Farlling) Wickard. Raymond was married to the late Barbara (Kingsborough) Wickard who passed away in 2008.

Raymond graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947. He was a mortar-man in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, serving from 1951-1953. Raymond had a gift for building. While in the military, he built huts from the mortar crates for his superiors. He then made his career as a custom home builder and remodeler. Raymond and his wife started the Olde Susquehanna House in 1984, which is still family owned and operated. After his retirement he taught himself the fine art of making Clear Toy Candy, which his daughters continued to proudly sell during the Christmas season. He was a member of the Meeting House where he found great joy in serving as a greeter and volunteering in building mission projects. He had a gentle and kind spirit and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Raymond is survived by six daughters, Kathleen (John) Hefelfinger, Kimberly (Paul) Hagenbuch, Kristin Wickard, Kurin (Steve) Shenk, Kolene (Mark) Spicher and Karen Wickard, one sister Martha McMillen, one brother George Wickard, nine grandsons, Joseph, Benjamin and Mark Hagenbuch, Matthew, Aaron and David Hefelfinger and Thomas, William and Ian Spicher, two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Sawyer Hagenbuch and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Wickard.

Private graveside services will be in the LeTort Cemetery, Middlesex Township with Pastor Dick Warner and Minister Bob Verno officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathis. Our heart goes out to Raymond's family. Carolyn grew up next door to his late wife Barbara and our family has fond memories of them both. Peace be with you.
Nancy Tiley and Carolyn (Frey) Tiley/Kenworthy
December 12, 2020
To the Family of Raymond, I express my deepest sympathy. May he Rest in Peace.
Gary L Wickard
December 10, 2020
What a dear and wonderful man.He will be missed by all that knew him.Thanks for being a good friend and the home made Christmas candy.
Cindy Walker
December 9, 2020
We are thinking and praying for all of your family and friends knowing that the Lord will give you strength and peace.
H. David and Norma Miller, Jr. and Family
December 9, 2020
Dear my former neighbor , I will miss to Raymond he was sweet and nice very deep sympathy to family hugs to all of you . Christa and family blessing to Raymond
Christa Loose
December 9, 2020
We will miss Raymond at the coffee Meeting every morning. A wonderful Man and father. God Bless!
Ron Sharp
December 9, 2020
