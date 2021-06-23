Menu
Regina F. Holley
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Regina F. Holley

November 19, 1923- June 19, 2021

Regina F. Holley, age 97 and a half, of Carlisle died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital with her loving family at her side. She was born in Carlisle on November 19, 1923 to the late James and Margaretta Scott Moore and was the widow of Allen R. Holley who passed in 1972.

You may remember Ms. Jeannie from working at Dickinson College in their food service department. She was a faithful and active member at Bethel AME Carlisle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with Pastors Marilyn Hubbard and Ivy Berry Officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ms. Jeannie's name may be made to Bethel AME Church 131 E. Pomfret St. Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Jul
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
a very sweet lady. May God continue to bless her faimly. I would look for her in Giant Grocery store and that was like finding a needle in a haystack. Moved very fast. She will truly be missed. The pretty smile and soft cheeks . she was loved by whole Carlisle. Pa. RIP .YOU ARE ONE OF GODS ANGEL LOOKING DOW AT US AND KEEPING US IN YOUR PRAYERS. I LOVE YOU FOR ALL THE KNOWLEDGE THAT YOU SHARED WITH ME. I TRY TO BE THE YOUNG LADY YOU TAUGHT ME TO BE.
Deborah Oberton Webb
Friend
June 26, 2021
