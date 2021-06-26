Menu
Rhoda Marie Haulter Bear
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Rhoda Marie Haulter Bear

August 18, 1944- June 19, 2021

Rhoda M. Bear, age 76 of Carlisle passed on into eternal life on Saturday June 19, 2021 in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle after a long battle with many health complications. She fought a hard fight to the end, and she never complained.

You may remember Rhoda from the former Reeves-Hoffman Crystal Manufacturer, McCoy Electronics and First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda E. Hartzell (husband Charles), brother K. Lee Brougher (wife Rae Ann), two grandchildren, Ashley M. Zuiderduin (husband Taylor), Joshua L. Hartzell and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Big Spring United Lutheran Church 101 Crossroad School Road, Newville. The Reverend James Richards will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday July 1st from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Rhoda's name be made to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 1000 Claremont Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Big Spring United Lutheran Church
101 Crossroad School Road, Newville, PA
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Big Spring United Lutheran Church
101 Crossroad School Road, Newville, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Rhoda´s family. I have many good memories of Rhoda as a classmate from seventh through twelfth grade, and each of those memories includes her pleasant smile and positive attitude. She experienced many health problems in recent years, but always encountered them with admirable grace. May she Rest In Peace.
Pat Russell Boyne
Friend
June 27, 2021
