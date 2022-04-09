Richard R. Brown

April 27, 1932- April 06, 2022

Richard R. Brown, 89, passed away April 6, 2022, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle, PA.

He was born April 27, 1932, in Lebanon, PA the son of the late George L. and Ruth Brown (Hosaflook). He worked for many years as a store manager for F. W. Woolworth Company before retirement.

Richard is a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Korean War as a Hospital Corpsman. He was awarded the National Defense Ribbon; Korean Service Ribbon (2 Stars); Combat Action Ribbon; and the Good Conduct Medal for his service to our country. He was a life member of the Carlisle VFW and the Gettysburg American Legion.

He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his vigilance in watching over the neighborhood from his front porch. He also enjoyed woodworking and his model trains.

Richard is survived by his wife Jean (McMaster) of Carlisle, PA. They shared 65 years together. He is also survived by his sons Jeff of Boiling Springs; Steve (Jane) of Carlisle; brother Keith (Joanne) of Newville and 2 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Genevieve Reid who passed away in 2002.

Services will be held a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home for their care of Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, 1000 W. South Street, Carlisle, PA 17013; or Project Share at 5 North Orange Street #4, Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

You can visit the Guest Book at HoffmanFH.com to share a memory with the family.