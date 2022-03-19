Menu
Richard M. Kepner
Boiling Springs High School
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
Richard (Dick) M. Kepner

December 16, 1927- March 10, 2022

Richard (Dick) M. Kepner, 94, of Carlisle, PA, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at ManorCare in Carlisle. He was born December 16, 1927, in Carlisle to the late Harry and Kathryn (Swope) Kepner.

Richard was a lifetime member of the First United Church of Christ in Carlisle. He graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1945, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and was the quarterback for the first Bubbler football team. In June of 1945, Richard went on to proudly serve his country in the Army and after his military service, worked for 30 years as a milk home delivery driver for Harrisburg Dairy, formally Stambaugh's Dairy, before retiring in 1997. He was a huge Penn State fan.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy M. (Young) Kepner, 5 children: Barbara Pope and her husband James of Mt. Holly, Richard Kepner, Jr. and his wife Sharyn of New Oxford, Jennifer Book and her husband David of Dauphin, Yvonne Getz and her husband David of Mechanicsburg and Joi Martin and her husband Richard of Washington, DC, and sister Shirley Martin of Boiling Springs. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to his late parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Sherwood Kepner and sister Evelyn Kepner.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held 10-11:00 AM before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dick's name can be made to his First United Church of Christ, 30 N Pitt St. Carlisle, PA, or a charity of your choice.

To sign guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2022.
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
