Richard Laufer
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA

Richard Laufer

January 18, 1945- January 08, 2022

Dick Laufer, age 76 of Mechanicsburg, died on the morning of January 8, after a brief illness.

Dick was a father, grandfather, husband, lover and terrific friend to many. He loved the women in his life unconditionally: Tracy Parry (Dave), who predeceased him in 2017; Kristina Brittain (Keith); and his partner of 30 years/wife of 14, Holly Rider Laufer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josh, Dylan, Jack and Ella, of whom he was quite proud.

Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Read Dick's full obituary, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Holly - I am so sorry to hear that Dick has died. I loved working with him here at the PA Chamber, and he always made me, and all his colleagues, laugh. He was such a great guy! My sincere condolences to you. Sue
Susan Smith
January 18, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss! Sending our thoughts and prayers
Barry and Debbie Heckard
Friend
January 17, 2022
I remember Dick as being a very happy guy - always with a smile. Although he did not ride a bike, he always encouraged you to keep riding and welcomed you home when you returned from a tour. I know you will miss him and will have many wonderful memories. Cherish them.
Grace House
January 13, 2022
