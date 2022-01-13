Richard Laufer

January 18, 1945- January 08, 2022

Dick Laufer, age 76 of Mechanicsburg, died on the morning of January 8, after a brief illness.

Dick was a father, grandfather, husband, lover and terrific friend to many. He loved the women in his life unconditionally: Tracy Parry (Dave), who predeceased him in 2017; Kristina Brittain (Keith); and his partner of 30 years/wife of 14, Holly Rider Laufer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josh, Dylan, Jack and Ella, of whom he was quite proud.

Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.