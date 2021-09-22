Menu
Richard Lee Peck Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Richard Lee Peck Jr.

April 23, 1954- September 20, 2021

Richard Lee Peck, Jr., 67, of Carlisle, PA passed away September 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be held in the Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Sep
27
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
