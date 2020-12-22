Dick was one of those people that was always there when you needed him. He never hesitated to help. I am so sorry we won't be able to talk and laugh together. Always smiling, loved helping the residents at Londonderry Village. Always stopped to say Hello. What a great person! He will be very much missed here by so many.

Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold on to your memories, because forever they will remain.

Friend and Co-worker at Londonderry Village Friend December 24, 2020