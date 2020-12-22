Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Dec
28
Interment
Air Hill Cemetery
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc..
17 Entries
I can't believe Dick has been gone for almost a year now. It still doesn't seem real. He might be gone but he is definitely not forgotten. We still bring up happy/funny memories of Dick at Londonderry Village. All of his co-workers miss him tremendously. I miss him. I think about him all of the time. He was a great man and I am grateful to have known him and worked with him for all those years. Keep flying with the angels. I love you Richard.
Stephanie Boltz
Work
December 16, 2021
Tara Yohe
Daughter
January 8, 2021
Tara Yohe
Daughter
January 8, 2021
Dick was one of the kindest souls I ever met! When I was having a bad day he was there to make me laugh and make my day better. If I asked him to help a resident, he was there with a smile and always willing to help. It doesn't seem real that you're gone Dick and you will always be deeply missed!!!! Love, Dawn (friend and co-worker)
Dawn Sternberger
Friend
December 25, 2020
I had known Dick the entire time I worked at Londonderry Village. He always made me smile and laugh when we worked the weekend, and he never once complained when I called him, as I would always have an issue or problem when I called him. I had left in September and I should have given him a hug and said goodbye, as I don't think I did. He was a great coworker, and a good friend. He will be missed.
Amber Roberge
Coworker
December 24, 2020
Dick was one of those people that was always there when you needed him. He never hesitated to help. I am so sorry we won't be able to talk and laugh together. Always smiling, loved helping the residents at Londonderry Village. Always stopped to say Hello. What a great person! He will be very much missed here by so many. Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold on to your memories, because forever they will remain.
Friend and Co-worker at Londonderry Village
Friend
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dick’s passing Loved working with him You are in my prayers
Wally
Coworker
December 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss Cindy and Family. I knew Richard as we went to school together. He was always a great friend then I grew up and moved away from Shippensburg we lost touch. I am so sad to here of his passing. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Mary Bunn
Friend
December 23, 2020
I am new to Londonderry. Whenever I saw Dick, he smiled, said hello and made me feel so welcome. He was the best. It would be a great world if more were like him.
Cynthia Iberg
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
I worked with Dick years ago at Reynolds & Reynolds (Arnold Graphics). He was a kind and gentle soul.
Teresa Swope Bumbaugh
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Daddy you were the most amazing man ever!! I love and miss you more than yoh could ever know!! Love, your oldest daughter ❤ Stephanie
Stephanie Clopper
Daughter
December 22, 2020
I did not know Richard well, but I am so sorry for your loss Cindy
Cindy Neve
Classmate
December 22, 2020
Dick was wonderful to my parents at Londonderry Village. I remember he would get down on the floor and play with my mom’s dog which warmed her heart. He was always willing to help and nothing was ever a bother. May God grant you all peace.
Sue Noriega
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
Richard aka Dick was not only a co-worker of mine but a dear friend. He always had a smile on his face and made me laugh with his jokes. He nicknamed me Sunshine and he often referred to me as that. Dick I will miss you so much. My heart is broken into a million pieces. We all love you here at Londonderry Village. Fly high with the angels. I love you Dick.
Stephanie Boltz
Friend
December 21, 2020
Loved working with you buddy. Will miss you. Cliff
Cliff Bechtel
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Dick was loved by many , he was like a brother to me at work . Dick will be remembered for his kindness and going the extra mile . To help anyone in need
Dennis Gable
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Richard, you were always there when someone needed a friend. Don and I will always keep you in our memories as our dear friend. RIP in peace. Love Kathi and Don Sheppard