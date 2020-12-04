Menu
Robert C. "Bob" Cairns

March 14, 1934- December 02, 2020

Former South Middleton Township Tax Collector, Robert C. Cairns of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary S. "Timi" Cairns, father of Laura Cairns Brewer (Mark) and Nancy Cairns Jackson (Troy), grandchildren, Andrew (Frances), Benjamin and Elisabeth Jackson, Nicolas and Sofia DeNoto and son-in-law, Anthony R. DeNoto Ill. Bob was preceded in death by daughters, Emily Joyce Cairns and Jenny Cairns-DeNoto.

A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at a later date.

To view the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
