Robert E. Line

January 27, 1932- October 20, 2020

Robert E. Line, age 88, of Boiling Springs, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born on a farm in Newville, PA, on January 27, 1932 to the late William David and Wilda Alice Line.

Bob was a very special part of the community. Throughout his years, he truly enjoyed ice skating, playing Bridge, and reading. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. Bob's gardens supplied many with more vegetables than they could eat and his beautiful flowers brought pleasure to his countless friends and so many others whom he generously welcomed to Boiling Springs and the lake. His home had a revolving door for family and friends. He could often be found riding his little red motorcycle around town or having dinner with his family at the Hamilton.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Gregory Line, Michael Line, Stephanie (Peter) Bolger, Douglas (Betty) Line, Laurette (Ted) Smith, and Kathleen Bixler. He was a proud grandfather to eighteen: Carrie, Patrick, Andrew, Sara, Bethany, Robert, Michael, Scott, Benjamin, Joshua, Randy, Christine, Danielle, Alicia, Catherine, Aaron, and John; and great-grandfather to fifteen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2nd and Walnut Streets, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

