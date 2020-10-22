Menu
Robert E. Line

January 27, 1932- October 20, 2020

Robert E. Line, age 88, of Boiling Springs, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born on a farm in Newville, PA, on January 27, 1932 to the late William David and Wilda Alice Line.

Bob was a very special part of the community. Throughout his years, he truly enjoyed ice skating, playing Bridge, and reading. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. Bob's gardens supplied many with more vegetables than they could eat and his beautiful flowers brought pleasure to his countless friends and so many others whom he generously welcomed to Boiling Springs and the lake. His home had a revolving door for family and friends. He could often be found riding his little red motorcycle around town or having dinner with his family at the Hamilton.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Gregory Line, Michael Line, Stephanie (Peter) Bolger, Douglas (Betty) Line, Laurette (Ted) Smith, and Kathleen Bixler. He was a proud grandfather to eighteen: Carrie, Patrick, Andrew, Sara, Bethany, Robert, Michael, Scott, Benjamin, Joshua, Randy, Christine, Danielle, Alicia, Catherine, Aaron, and John; and great-grandfather to fifteen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2nd and Walnut Streets, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2020.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Fishel
Friend
October 22, 2020
Susan Maurer
October 22, 2020
He will be a memory of great character and we will always think of him when we have a saltine cracker. A man of many talents and hobbies, he was always busy and had an unending love for his family. I can't think of a better way to celebrate him by planting trees. He loved the mountains and we are doing this in his honor. We will miss you Bob, but we know you are in the arms of Jean again. Affectionately, The Maurer Family
Susan Maurer
Friend
October 22, 2020
To the Line Family,
I didn't know your Father, but in knowing Greg and Doug, he had to be a pretty good guy. You seemed to follow him in that way. It has been awhile since I have seen either of you, but know I am thinking of and praying for your Family in this sad time. Keep the good memories and they will see you through.

Love,
Debi Heishman
Debi Heishman
Friend
October 22, 2020