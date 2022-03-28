Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. "Bob" Foster Jr.
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 1 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
July 10, 1940- March 25, 2022
Robert J. "Bob" Foster, Jr., 81, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Arden Courts of Susquehanna.
He was born July 10, 1940, in Bloserville to the late Robert J. Sr. and Virgie E. (Barrick) Foster.
Bob was a graduate of Big Spring High School. After school, he honorably served his country in the US Army. Bob enjoyed working for IBM Corp. for more than 35 years as a CE and later an Analyst before his retirement. He was a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy J. Foster of Boiling Springs; two sons, Robert J. Foster, III of Mesa, AZ and Gregory A. (wife Lisa) Foster of Hummelstown; two siblings; six nephews; and one niece. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter; his infant sister; and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial with military honors rendered by the Cumberland County Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Churchtown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110, or to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle PA 17015.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church
647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church
647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Nancy, I am so sorry to hear about Bob. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Maria Huelin
March 28, 2022
Worked many years at IBM with Bob Foster and have many memories of him...My sympathy goes out to you Nancy and the boys..Love and Blessings..Joann
Joann Fissel
Work
March 28, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results