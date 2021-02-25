Menu
Robert E. Noel Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Robert E. Noel, Sr.

September 07, 1959- February 22, 2021

Robert E. Noel, Sr., 61, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 22, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

He was born September 7, 1959 in Carlisle to the late James G. Sr. and Minnie M. (Hopple) Noel.

Bob was a 1978 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He enjoyed farming, loved animals, hunting, and anything outdoors. Bob was a member of Orchard Springs Fellowship in Aspers where he served as a board member. For the last 22 years, he was employed by UPS Freight as a forklift operator. Bob's grandchildren meant the world to him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Annette G. Noel of Carlisle; two sons, Robert E. Noel, Jr. of Mt. Holly Springs and Michael (wife Megan) Noel of Mechanicsburg; two siblings, Roseann Steigleman of Gettysburg and James (wife Connie) Noel of Carlisle; and five grandchildren, Madison P., Jason A., Dylan, Bryson, and Brynlee Noel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Noel.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the gymnasium at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike Carlisle, PA 17015.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bethel Assembly of God Church
1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family prayers for Annette, family and friends. Bob was a good man and will be missed by many.
Tony Monnett
February 25, 2021
Bob was the best of men! I will always remember his great laugh and sense of humor. His soul shines through the eyes of his grandchildren!
Sue Tatge
February 25, 2021
