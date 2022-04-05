Menu
Robert Leroy "Bob" Ryan Sr.
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Robert "Bob" Leroy Ryan Sr.

June 20, 1950- April 02, 2022

Robert "Bob" Leroy Ryan Sr., 71, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 20, 1950, to the late Jean (Yengst) Gallo and Charles "Bud" Ryan of Carlisle.

Bob was a lifetime NY Yankees and Washington Redskin fan and loved watching NASCAR. He worked construction most of his life and was very good particularly with concrete. Bob loved spending time with his family, having cookouts, and celebrating birthdays.

He is survived by six children, Kay (Ryan) Myers of Mechanicsburg, Robert (Lisa) Ryan Jr., of Carlisle, John (Sherry) Ryan of Newville, Tina (Chris) Sommerville of Shippensburg, Kimberly (Eric) Hill of Mechanicsburg, and Autumn Ryan (fiance, Bryan Barrick) of Carlisle; thirteen grandchildren, Nichole (Jamie) Wright, Samantha and Noah Chandler, Jaren and Elijah Ryan, Colby and Saydee Ryan, Carlee and Parker Sommerville, Kaden, Jade, Oaklee, and Sage Campbell; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who cared deeply for him. Also surviving are his three siblings, Daniel (Sandra) Ryan of Boiling Springs, Lois (Jerry) Bailey of Newville, and Barry Stimeling (companion, Susie Starner) of Harrisburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his soul mate Victoria "Vicky" Davis; his brother, Rodney Ryan; and his best friend, his dog Gitzi.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Mt. Zion United Cemetery, 1369 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. We would like to thank Dr. Centenera, Dr. Wright, Dr. Sachelarie, his nurse Jamie, and Amedisys Hospice Care for taking such great care of him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or your local animal shelter. Arrangements are being held by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
