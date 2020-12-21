Robert W. Shriner

June 06, 1929- December 18, 2020

Robert W. Shriner, 91, of Carlisle, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 18. 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Carlisle. Bob went Home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his beloved wife, Patricia, and sons, Robert W. Shriner II and David M. Shriner. He was born on June 6, 1929 in Martinsburg and was preceded in death by his parents, David W. and Diora B. (Carberry) Shriner and his sisters, Barbara Shriner and Thelma L. Caine.

Bob grew up in Bellwood and graduated from Bellwood-Antis High School class of 1948. After graduation he served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Bob retired with more than 30 years as a machinist at the Quaker Oats plant in Shiremanstown.

Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. He was a member of VFW Post 477, American Legion Post 101, Elks Lodge 578 and Moose Lodge in Carlisle. Bob was a member of St. John's Lodge 260 and Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Harrisburg Forest 43. He was an active member of Zembo Shrine located in Harrisburg and served as treasurer for two years. Bob was an aide to the Zembo Shrine Potentate for many, many years and belonged to several clubs and units. He was a past commander and treasurer of the Legion of Honor and a past commander of the Legions of Honor Mid Atlantic Shrine Association and also served as treasurer. Together Bob and Patricia devoted much of their time to serving Zembo Shrine and they loved attending Masonic conventions, playing golf, camping and traveling with friends.

Graveside services with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19140 or the First Presbyterian Church, 2A North Hanover St, Carlisle PA 17013.