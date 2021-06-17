Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Robert W. Slusser Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Robert W. Slusser, Jr.

February 11, 1947- June 15, 2021

Robert W. Slusser Jr. age 74, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Cumberland Crossing with his family at his side.

You may remember Bob from the former AMP Inc. and working at the Carlisle High School. Bob honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia, son, Justin (wife Nicole), his daughter, Dawn McCreary (husband Tim) and their children, Elizabeth and James.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. There will be a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of services. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Cindy & family to read of Bob´s passing. I have good memories of our time spent together while doing all that community volunteer work through the Carlisle Jaycees. We were just married & so young back then. Sadly I lost my husband Larry a year ago after 53 years of marriage. Larry was good friends with Bob. Several of two great men who made this world a better place. May the wonderful memories of Bob be the ones that comfort your family in the days ahead. God bless you, Claudia Lehman
Lehman Claudia
Friend
June 20, 2021
Please accept my Condolence for your lost. I pray that God will give your family comfort at this very difficult time. Bob and I car pool together at AMP and also Coach Elementary Basketball together. We lost a good friend and good family man. Rest in peace my Brother.
Buddy Pearson
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a good man.
Tom & Kathy Heckler
June 18, 2021
Cindy and family, So sorry to hear about Bob's passing. Prayers for all.
Corrine Myers
School
June 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about the fun loving guy who will be held in memory. Remembering the swim team and the fun and the time he wore the tutu. Very caring. Family has our deepest sympathy.
Daree Kyle
Friend
June 17, 2021
Bobby so sad to hear of his passing thanks for a lifetime of memories at the gas station and the races RIP my friend
James L Smith
Friend
June 17, 2021
Both me and my wife express our condolences to the family for the loss. Having been around Bob many years I found him always to be a friendly and caring person. He served the community and his nation well. May God grant him peace and welcome him into eternal life.
Glenn & Martha Peterson
Friend
June 17, 2021
