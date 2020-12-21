Menu
Robert A. "Bobby" Trimmer
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Robert A. "Bobby" Trimmer
November 21, 1955- December 17, 2020

Robert A. "Bobby" Trimmer, 65, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Forest Park Healthcare and Rehab Center.
He was born November 21, 1955 in Carlisle to the late Maurice and Myra (Stone) Trimmer.
Bobby loved rocking in his rocking chair, swinging on the swing and listening to music. He attended UCP Alternatives for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia (husband Ken) Deitch of Boiling Springs; his nephew, Rick Deitch of Carlisle; his niece, Wendy (husband Michael) Martin of Carlisle; and three great-nieces and nephews, Adon and Wyatt Deitch and Michaela Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Lee Hackett and one uncle, Paul Stone.
A viewing will be held from 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randal L. Zook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bobby to UCP Alternatives, 1911 West Trindle Road, Suite 3 Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Dec
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery
PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Pat thinking of you and Ken and family at this time of sorrow.
Rosalie and Bob Green
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results