Robert E. "Bob" Weaver
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Robert E. "Bob" Weaver

December 24, 1933- September 27, 2021

Robert E. "Bob" Weaver, 87, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Millersburg on December 24, 1933, to the late John O. and Thelma H. (Koppenhaver) Weaver.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1957-1958. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 477 in Carlisle, lifetime member of the West Pennsboro Fire Co. and a proud supporter and member of the N.R.A. He loved bluegrass music and promoted bluegrass and gospel music shows to benefit friends that needed support along with churches and fire companies.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Fern E. (Snyder) Weaver; daughter Robin L. Walker and her husband Richard of Carlisle and sister Nancy L. Leiter of Mechanicsburg. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. There will be a viewing at the funeral on Saturday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Westminster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015 or to Disabled American Veterans, 4218 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fern, My sincerest condolences and thought-filled prayers are with you and your family during this very difficult time. May the fond memories and laughter that you and Bobby always shared with those around you (especially remembering those times at the telephone company when we would just burst out laughing with the things Bobby would say) give you peace and comfort. Love and hugs and many fond memories, Cheryl (CRB and IX Revenues)
Cheryl Tumas
Work
October 1, 2021
Fern & Robin, I am so sorry to hear about Bob. Sympathy & prayers for you & your family. Sorry we lost touch with each other. Cindy
Cindy (Keck) Cornell
September 30, 2021
