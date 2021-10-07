Robert C. Williams

December 14, 1937- October 06, 2021

Robert C. Williams passed away peacefully at his home in Newville, PA on October 6, 2021. Bob was born on December 14, 1937, in Kingston, PA to the late Laura K. and Clifford T. Williams. He graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, PA in 1955, and was a member of the varsity wrestling and track teams. He enlisted for three years in the US Army in February 1956 and received a field promotion to staff sergeant while serving near the 38th parallel in Korea. After military service, he enrolled at Wilkes College in 1959 and graduated in 1963 with BS in Elementary Education (K-8). He subsequently obtained a Masters degree in Education from Rutgers University in 1968, and then a Principal certification from Western Maryland (now McDaniel) University in 1970.

Bob began his teaching career in 1963 at Highland Park Junior High School in Highland Park, NJ, teaching 7th grade science. While teaching, he started a varsity wrestling program at the Highland Park Senior High School, and served for three years as the head coach, team manager, and bus driver. In 1967, the family moved to Carlisle, PA, where Bob taught 7th grade science at Carlisle Junior High School for four years, and later served as Vice Principal for another four years. He later taught 5th grade science at Letort Elementary in Carlisle, before moving to the new Wilson Middle School where he again taught 7th grade science, until his retirement in 1993. While teaching in Carlisle, Bob coached the Carlisle Junior High School wrestling team and was a PIAA wrestling official for many years.

Bob was the first Park Naturalist at Colonel Denning State Park, working there during the summers from 1975 to 1987. He also worked seasonally as the caretaker of the Upper Frankford Township cemetery in Newville, PA.

Bob was gifted with artistic skills, and in his later years, he was best known as a world-class wildlife wood carver, specializing in fish and birds. He won many awards over the years for his carvings, including awards from the Ward Foundation World Championships, and was a member of the Cumberland Valley Wood Carvers, West Shore Wood Carvers, and Conewago Wood Carvers Club.

He volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America, serving on the Troop Committee and as an adult leader for several years with Troop 169 in Bloserville, PA. An avid hunter and fisherman, he taught PA Game Commission Hunter's Education courses to many youth. He served on the St. Peter's Lutheran Church council and was an active member for over 50 years, after the family moved to nearby farm in 1970 on Center Road in Newville, PA. In his retirement years, he was a member of the Newburg Barbershop Quartet and Chorus.

Bob is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Irene B. Williams, son Robert Williams and wife Tracy, grandchildren Benjamin and Caroline, of Bethesda, MD, son Laurence (Ladd) Williams and wife Angela, grandchildren Laurel and Jacob, of Tunnelton, WV, and daughter Irene Trimmer and husband Denny Trimmer, grandchildren Cooper Williams, Sarah and Sadie Groff, great grandchildren Trey and Joelle Koon, of Carlisle, PA, sisters Marilyn Williams of Sarasota, FL, and Diane Fey of Dallas, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Road, Newville, PA 17241, Big Spring Senior Center, 90 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, PA 17241, and/or the John Graham Public Library, 9 Parsonage Street, Newville, PA 17241.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm (noon) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Road, Newville, PA 17241, with visitation just prior from 11:00am to noon. A graveside service with military honors will be held immediately following the memorial service. Masks are required indoors, if you are able.