Robin N. Sherman-Witherow
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA
Robin N. Sherman-Witherow
January 13, 1969- December 10, 2020

Robin N. Sherman-Witherow, 51, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on January 13, 1969 in Carlisle and was is the daughter of Barry L. and Connie L. (Fry) Sherman.
Robin graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1987 and attended HACC for one years. She was a homemaker and had worked for the Carlisle Hospital for several years. Robin volunteered for the P.T.O. at Bellaire Elementary School and served as a Cub Scout Leader.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted husband of 19 years Lester P. Witherow, her twin sons, Connor and Caden Witherow and one daughter Rhiannon Witherow all at home, two brothers, David and Brett (Dawn) Sherman both of Carlisle, brother-in-law John (Tracy) Witherow, five nephews, Brandon Witherow, Greg, Colton and Austin Sherman and Austin Shughart and two nieces, Alycia Sherman and Ashley Witherow. She was preceded in death by one brother Brian Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. www.Since1853.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences. I love all of you. Call if you wish. My prayers are with you guys.
Tanya Rothenberger
Friend
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Connie and your family. I haven´t seen Robin for years but I know how much you loved her. God bless you and be with you at this time and always.
Carol Murray
December 12, 2020
I´m very sorry to hear this. We had some great times together. She will be missed.
KellyAnn Rugh
December 12, 2020
Robin was a good women .she loved her family .she'll be watching over them from up above
Pam Dupert
December 12, 2020
