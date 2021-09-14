My sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. My thoughts & prayers are with you all. Roger, you may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. I got the privilege to know Roger when I hired him as a Security Officer at PPG Industries/ Vitro in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. He took his position very serious and was a dedicated employee. He was the one person I could always count on when I got in a pinch. I could call him with little notice and he would always be there to help me. Roger was my go to person & I will be forever grateful. He also was kind & passionate especially when he spoke of his family & his dog, Winston. He loved you all very much. He also had a funny side, he was good at making you laugh and we shared many together. I guess to sum this up, Roger was not only my employee, he was my friend. During a recent visit Roger informed me I was his favorite supervisor, well Roger, you were one of my favorite employees. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace my friend. You will be greatly missed. God got another angel on 9-10-21.

Melva Bupp September 13, 2021