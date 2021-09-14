Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger L. Garman
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Roger L. Garman

January 07, 1960- September 10, 2021

Roger L. Garman, 61, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home with loving family by his side. He was born on January 7, 1960, Carlisle and is the son of Paul L. and Betty L. (Peffer) Garman of Carlisle.

Roger graduated in 1978 from Big Spring High School, Newville. He worked with several companies in the area including Lear Corp. for many years and as a security guard at PPG Industries, Carlisle. Roger was a member of West Hill United Methodist Church, Carlisle. In 2020, Roger lost his beloved canine pug companion, Winston, whom he loved for more than 17 years. Most evenings and weekends you would find Roger attending or watching a game on TV as he was an avid Harrisburg Senators, Hershey Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Big Spring Bulldog fan.

In addition to his mother and father, Roger is survived by three sisters, Maxine (Jerry) Barrick, Dolores (Dave) Wiser and Karen (Bill) Neidigh, all of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastors Herbert Kidd and Jeff Cartwright as the officiants. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Hill United Methodist Church, 399 Pinedale Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015, or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Road, Grantville, PA 17028. Condolences at www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My heart breaks for your heartache and I know that Roger knew God and is being held by him now in his loving arms. I know this gives everyone comfort even as that's why you are still suffering heartache. I pray Holy Spirit comfort and love surround each of you and care for you. Much love and blessings. Love you all Tammy Heishman Ankabrandt
Tammy Ankabrandt
September 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Roger's family. I got to know Roger when I sold him his townhouse in the early 80's. After that we became friends and played volleyball. Over the years it became obvious of the love he had for his family and Winston. He will be missed by many. Roger, rest in peace my friend.
Gary Shulenberger
Family
September 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Roger was a great person, friend and co-worker. You will be missed but not forgotten.
Kitzi Chappelle
September 14, 2021
Such a pleasure to be a caregiver for Roger. Prayers to the family. Rest in peace Roger
Naomi R Shughart
September 14, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. My thoughts & prayers are with you all. Roger, you may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. I got the privilege to know Roger when I hired him as a Security Officer at PPG Industries/ Vitro in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. He took his position very serious and was a dedicated employee. He was the one person I could always count on when I got in a pinch. I could call him with little notice and he would always be there to help me. Roger was my go to person & I will be forever grateful. He also was kind & passionate especially when he spoke of his family & his dog, Winston. He loved you all very much. He also had a funny side, he was good at making you laugh and we shared many together. I guess to sum this up, Roger was not only my employee, he was my friend. During a recent visit Roger informed me I was his favorite supervisor, well Roger, you were one of my favorite employees. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace my friend. You will be greatly missed. God got another angel on 9-10-21.
Melva Bupp
September 13, 2021
Thank you for taking me all those places as a kid. You were a great guy. So sorry this has happened
Jeremy Doyle
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results