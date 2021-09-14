Roger L. Garman

January 07, 1960- September 10, 2021

Roger L. Garman, 61, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home with loving family by his side. He was born on January 7, 1960, Carlisle and is the son of Paul L. and Betty L. (Peffer) Garman of Carlisle.

Roger graduated in 1978 from Big Spring High School, Newville. He worked with several companies in the area including Lear Corp. for many years and as a security guard at PPG Industries, Carlisle. Roger was a member of West Hill United Methodist Church, Carlisle. In 2020, Roger lost his beloved canine pug companion, Winston, whom he loved for more than 17 years. Most evenings and weekends you would find Roger attending or watching a game on TV as he was an avid Harrisburg Senators, Hershey Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Big Spring Bulldog fan.

In addition to his mother and father, Roger is survived by three sisters, Maxine (Jerry) Barrick, Dolores (Dave) Wiser and Karen (Bill) Neidigh, all of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastors Herbert Kidd and Jeff Cartwright as the officiants. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Hill United Methodist Church, 399 Pinedale Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015, or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Road, Grantville, PA 17028. Condolences at www.Since1853.com.