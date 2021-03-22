Menu
Roger Nelson
Roger Nelson
June 28, 1937- March 19, 2021

Roger Nelson of Carlisle passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021, he was 82 years old. Roger was a life-long resident of Carlisle and owned and operated Deerwood Builders for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother Daisy (Crum) and a sister Joy. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Davidson) of 62 years and sons Eric and Mark, and grandson son Taylor. A private burial will be at the discretion of the family and a memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church, 14 Westminster Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for condolences.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2021.
I remember how kind Roger was to me during my building years at Cchs. I am in Fla. I wlll be in touch.
Ann Hoffer
March 24, 2021
Dear Joyce, so sorry for your loss. I hope you are doing okay. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Bessie JAMIESON
March 24, 2021
