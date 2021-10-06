Menu
Roger J. Richwine
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Roger J. Richwine

July 18, 1951- October 04, 2021

Roger J. Richwine, Sr., 70, of Newville, PA, passed away October 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 18, 1951, in Carlisle, PA to the late Ross J. and Margaret (Cleaver) Richwine.

Roger worked as a Machinist for UCF Machine Shop, Carlisle. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the great outdoors and spending time at his cabin. In his spare time, Roger loved tinkering on cars and tractors and spending time with his dog companions. He was a lover of animals and a very humorous and outspoken individual.

Surviving is his loving wife, Cindy (Rambler) Richwine of Newville; sons, Ross Richwine (Laurie) and Roger J. Richwine, Jr. (Laura), all of Dillsburg; Grandchildren, Seth, Logan, Lainey, Zane and Lucas Richwine; and great-grandson, Mason Richwine. Also surviving are his siblings, Debra Morris (Gary), Tammy Straw (Randy), and Larry Richwine (Barbara); the mother of his children, Dianne Sotello; stepmother, Jean Richwine of Dillsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Stephen Rambler officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery
PO Box 84, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery
PO Box 84, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.