Roger D. Young

December 24, 1967- March 14, 2021

Roger D. Young, 53, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Roger's life at 2:00 p.m. in the New Hope Church of God, 1250 Waggoners Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Service will also be streamed on FB Live at Dick Warner's FB site. For a full obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.