Romaine Nissley Sunday
FUNERAL HOME
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA

Romaine Nissley Sunday

December 17, 1923- June 16, 2021

Romaine Nissley Sunday, 97 of Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your passing Aunt Romaine. I was hoping for a few more visits before these times come. You were such a great person to know and talk to. I will for sure miss all the conversations about your brothers, my dad included. rest in peace, Aunt Romaine.
Gary Nissley
Family
June 20, 2021
