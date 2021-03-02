Wade & I were blessed to meet Ron & his mom Ruth 4 years ago thru WSEFC’s widow outreach ministry. We assisted them with appointments, household chores, transitioning to assisted & skilled nursing living facilities, & basically became like family. After visiting or talking to Ron almost weekly for over 2 years, I’ll really miss his sense of humor, positive attitude, & Brooklyn accent. I joked that I was the sister he never wanted & called him “The Miracle Boy”. When born with Spina Bifida, his parents were told he’d live only days, but they committed him & his life to Jesus and the miracles continued throughout his 68 years of life. He endured the life of crutches, braces, wheelchairs, many surgeries & afflictions, but was almost always positive & able to find humor. Such an inspiration & testimony of the power of faith in Jesus. So happy he’s finally free to dance in heaven! Thankful for the joy he brought to our lives!

Deb Fickel Friend March 8, 2021