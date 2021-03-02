Menu
Ronald D. Barger
Cocklin Funeral Homes
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA

Ronald D. Barger

September 29, 1952- February 27, 2021

Ronald D. Barger, 68, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Dillsburg, peacefully left the Church of God Home in Carlisle for his eternal home on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:30 in the West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd.,Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.There will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorials in Ron's name can be made to: West Shore Free Church. A complete obituary can be found at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
West Shore Free Church
1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA
Cocklin Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wade & I were blessed to meet Ron & his mom Ruth 4 years ago thru WSEFC’s widow outreach ministry. We assisted them with appointments, household chores, transitioning to assisted & skilled nursing living facilities, & basically became like family. After visiting or talking to Ron almost weekly for over 2 years, I’ll really miss his sense of humor, positive attitude, & Brooklyn accent. I joked that I was the sister he never wanted & called him “The Miracle Boy”. When born with Spina Bifida, his parents were told he’d live only days, but they committed him & his life to Jesus and the miracles continued throughout his 68 years of life. He endured the life of crutches, braces, wheelchairs, many surgeries & afflictions, but was almost always positive & able to find humor. Such an inspiration & testimony of the power of faith in Jesus. So happy he’s finally free to dance in heaven! Thankful for the joy he brought to our lives!
Deb Fickel
Friend
March 8, 2021
I first met Ron (and his parents) in Queens, NY in the 1960's, and then after many years, seeing Ron and his mother (and Randy Lamb) when we moved to PA in 2004 at the West Shore Free Church in Mechanicsburg. I've visited him in the Church of God Home in Carlisle a few times since 2018.
Dorothy Wickliffe
Friend
March 4, 2021
Beautiful service that honored Ron and our Lord Jesus!!! He loved his church family, his ministry family, friends, we whom he knew in Campsite Ministries, Inc both in leadership and those he served, and those at the Church of God Home. Thank you so much for the reminder and new insights into our brother in Christ we have called Ron Barger. 10 Super Print Bibles will be purchased in honor and in memory of Ron Barger through Campsite Ministries Inc, to be given to new Christians!
Dr. Joe John
March 3, 2021
Ron was a great servant of God, Chaplain for Campsite Ministries, Inc, and an inspiration to this former Director and those who knew him!!! “Well done thou good and faithful servant”!!!
Dr. Joe John
Coworker
March 2, 2021
Ron is a good friend and coworker chaplain at the Church of God Home: Previously in the flesh and now in the spirit. --May God continue to give him the desires of his heart. And let us meet again to share the joys of everlasting life through our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Amen
Don March
Coworker
March 2, 2021
Ron was the epitome of a godly man. His friendship and quick wit were only exceeded by his love for God and His Word. It was an honor to know Ron, minister to him, and be ministered by him.
Bob Malick
Friend
March 2, 2021
