Words seem so inadequate at a time like this; but I´ll try, I´m so very sorry, Judy, that you have lost the love of your life just as you had started enjoying the camper trips up north. We don´t know why these things happen to our loved ones but just hope to be re-united one day. My heartfelt sympathy also goes to the rest of the family. I´ll always remember Ron "manning" the grill for the ABWA cookouts! He was the best. Will be sorely missed! Rest in peace my friend.

Paula Correal March 25, 2021