Ronald F. Rogers
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Ronald F. Rogers

March 07, 1953- December 23, 2021

Ronald F. Rogers, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on March 7, 1953, in Oscoda, Michigan and was a son of the late Frank and Yolanda (Marino) Rogers.

Ron graduated from Peru High School in Peru, NY and attended Thompson Institute in Harrisburg. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and served from 1971 to 1975. Ron worked for the Dollar Tree in Carlisle for many years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle.

He is survived by one sister Judy A. Phillips of Fairfax Station, VA, two brothers, Richard A. Rogers of Annapolis, Md. and Robert N. Rogers of Cardiff, Ca. and several niece, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews

A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, followed by Prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Javed Kashif officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Stevens Center, 33 State Ave., Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Jan
4
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Jan
4
Burial
11:00a.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
PA
It was always a pleasure to deliver a meal to Mr. Rogers on Tuesdays. We had good conversations, along with others who lived close by. I will miss seeing him, his pleasant demeanor and smile.
Ann Moser
Other
December 30, 2021
We alolovedron and wesurly September Ron in our hearts and he willneverforgethim we love you ron
Sara Kegg
Friend
December 30, 2021
We all in here will have many memory of Ron and we all loved Ron and iam sorry for your loss
Sara Kegg
December 29, 2021
