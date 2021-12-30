Ronald F. Rogers

March 07, 1953- December 23, 2021

Ronald F. Rogers, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on March 7, 1953, in Oscoda, Michigan and was a son of the late Frank and Yolanda (Marino) Rogers.

Ron graduated from Peru High School in Peru, NY and attended Thompson Institute in Harrisburg. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and served from 1971 to 1975. Ron worked for the Dollar Tree in Carlisle for many years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle.

He is survived by one sister Judy A. Phillips of Fairfax Station, VA, two brothers, Richard A. Rogers of Annapolis, Md. and Robert N. Rogers of Cardiff, Ca. and several niece, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews

A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, followed by Prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Javed Kashif officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Stevens Center, 33 State Ave., Carlisle, PA 17013.