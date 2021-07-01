Menu
Ronald Eugene Wales
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA

Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Wales, 72, of Newburg, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Wales Residence
25 Pin Oak Lane, NEWBURG, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
No words can take away the pain you are feeling right now. Please just know your family is in my prayers during this difficult time.
Anne Marie McKillip
Work
July 6, 2021
Sorry to ear of Ron passing. He & I have been friends for many years.He will be missed by all. Will be thinking of you Connie and the whole family. Will be praying god will be by your side through this tough time.
Gary Wyrick
Friend
July 2, 2021
